Watch: Without tourists, Skagway businesses struggle to survive the summer that wasn’t

In Southeast Alaska, tourism drives the summer economy. In Skagway, it’s critical. But this year, COVID-19 means tourists are mostly non-existent in the town of around 1,000 people.

While the virus has not directly affected Skagway — there are no cases there — residents and business owners are still left trying to figure out how to get by when money isn’t coming in. Alaska Public Media’s Abbey Collins has this story.

Footage and photos generously provided by:

Andrew Cremata

Marsha Columbo

Reba Hylton, Skagway Brewing Company

Deb Potter

Cody Jennings, Municipality of Skagway Tourism Department