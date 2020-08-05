Alaska Federation of Natives convention will go virtual for 2020

The 2020 annual convention of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) will go virtual out of safety concerns over coronavirus. The decision was announced Wednesday in a news release from AFN.

“It was a really tough decision — but the health and safety of our delegates, participants and attendees comes first,” AFN president Julie Kitka said in a statement. “The high risk factors of holding a large, indoor meeting, with lots of Elders and delegates coming in from across Alaska, far outweigh the benefits of gathering in person.”

According the news release, the virtual convention will be scheduled October 15th and 16th.

There will be no in-person portion this year, but the virtual convention will include live presentations and pre-recorded videos from Native leaders and state and federal officials.

Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon will deliver the keynote address.

“Never has the need for responsive, transparent governance been more apparent than this year — with the COVID-19 global pandemic continuing to impact all Alaska communities.” Kitka wrote in the press release.

The theme for the 2020 convention is “Good Government, Alaskans Decide” — in a nod toward Census 2020 and the upcoming elections.