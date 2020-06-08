Haines confirms first case of COVID-19 among residents

Haines has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. That’s according to Borough Clerk Alekka Fullerton who says a local man tested positive on Sunday and is currently isolating at home.

“It’s gone from a theoretical risk to a real risk,” she said. “We are just asking people to remember to wear masks, wash their hands, social distance, sanitize regularly and please take this seriously.”

A statement from tribal health consortium SEARHC says the unnamed Haines man had coronavirus symptoms and went in for a test on June 3. The positive result was returned four days later.

State public health officials are investigating who the man had been in contact with in recent days. The statement says he had not traveled recently suggesting it could be a community case.

The Southeast community of Wrangell also had its first confirmed case on Sunday. Contact tracing is underway to find the source of the virus on the island city.

Statewide, coronavirus has infected at least 563 Alaskans. More than 380 patients have recovered; 10 people have died.

COVID-19 testing is available in Haines to all patients who exhibit symptoms. SEARHC is not testing asymptomatic people at this time. Appointments for tests can be made by calling 766-6300.

