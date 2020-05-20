Watch: Dunleavy to talk about plans for the upcoming school year

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

He’ll be joined by Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson and University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen. The three will discuss plans to reopen the state’s K-12 and higher education system later this year.

The University of Alaska system has a plan that can be found here.

“It is not a linear path to reopening, in part because our universities were never closed,” Johnsen wrote in a letter to the UA Community on Wednesday. “In addition, it is very likely that we will move back and forth among the phases as the incidence of COVID-19 ebbs and flows in our state and communities.”

In partnership with the state health department, the state department of education is drafting a framework that will help schools decide whether and how to reopen schools. It includes a list of considerations and scenarios schools should think about when planning for the 2020-2021 school year.

The governor has been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

Members of his administration have shared updates on the number of people in the state with confirmed cases, announced public health mandates, and explained the administration’s strategy and rationale.

They’ve imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.