After weeks with no new cases, 2 people in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19

After three weeks without any new reported cases of COVID-19, Juneau has two new cases, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the City and Borough of Juneau, both cases resulted from being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, known as secondary transmission.

Since the first case in Juneau was confirmed in March, 29 people in the borough have tested positive for COVID-19 and 26 of those cases have recovered.

Juneau’s last positive case of COVID-19 was identified on April 21, but city data traces the onset of symptoms for that individual to April 15.