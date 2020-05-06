After weeks without a fatality Alaska reports 10th coronavirus death

A tenth Alaskan has died due to the coronavirus, the first since April 13, according to new data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The death was reported in Anchor Point and is the first person to have died on the Kenai Peninsula. In early April, a resident of Anchor Point died from the coronavirus out of state.

According to a joint statement by the City of Homer and Kenai Peninsula Borough Office of Emergency Management, the resident had pre-existing conditions and tested positive for the virus sometime last week. State data shows that the victim was a man over 80 years old.

The patient was transported to South Peninsula Hospital by Anchor Point Fire & Emergency Services last week. Officials say those workers wore proper protective equipment. A contact tracing investigation is underway.

A single new case of the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday. The case was reported in Tok, the first time the coronavirus has been reported there.

In total, Alaska has reported 372 coronavirus cases and 284 recoveries.