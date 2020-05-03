UAA honors spring graduates with online celebration, in lieu of an in-person ceremony

If University of Alaska Anchorage senior Alex Jorgensen had to pick one word to describe what it’s like to graduate during a global pandemic, he’d say “anticlimactic.”

“This is a big milestone in my life. I worked really hard for the past five years to earn this degree,” said Jorgensen, who’s graduating with his bachelor’s in political science.

“And now, it’s just, there’s no ending point,” he said. “It just slowly diffuses into the rest of the 60 years of my adult life. There’s no transition.”

Jorgensen is one of more than 1,000 students graduating from UAA this weekend. But the graduates won’t mark the milestone in the usual way. There won’t be caps or gowns. And walking across the stage to get a diploma? Not going to happen.

UAA has indefinitely postponed its in-person commencement ceremony as the coronavirus pandemic continues. For now, the university is opting for a more socially-distant way to celebrate the spring class of 2020: It’s launching a website on graduation day with video tributes and speeches.

Jorgensen and other upcoming graduates say they understand it’s what has to be done, and appreciate the online celebration. But, some say, it still kind of stings. They had looked forward to a big graduation day ceremony to cap off their years of work — to hug, high five and shake hands with their classmates and professors.

“It’s tough. Definitely tough,” said Virginia Groeschel, who’s graduating with her master’s degree in project management. “It’s emotional for sure. If I start talking too much, I might start crying.”

Like college students across Alaska, and the entire country, Groeschel’s on-campus life ended abruptly when the coronavirus took hold in March. UAA moved classes online, closed dorms and canceled events. Most students didn’t return to campus after spring break.

“It’s sad not to have those last moments,” said senior Clare Baldwin.

Baldwin is graduating with her bachelor’s degree in economics. She, Jorgensen and Groeschel were all selected to speak at the commencement ceremony.

But, instead of talking to a crowd of students, they recently pre-recorded their speeches to be posted online. Baldwin and Jorgensen spoke in front of a camera, in a largely empty room, at UAA.

Groeschel read her speech from a desk at home, during an online Zoom meeting with a university employee, as her husband and son stayed quiet in another room. She also defended her thesis on Zoom. Just a few months ago, Groeschel said, she and her classmates had expected these final weeks of college to look so different.

“We were talking about buying gowns, what sort of regalia we’re going to have,” she said. “I was going to have a party. I was inviting everybody.”

Nataliya Udovyk, who’s graduating with her bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, said there are many people from UAA she wishes she could thank in person.

“I still can call them, you know, and post stuff on Facebook,” she said. “But getting them all together to celebrate with me is something different, I think the virtual aspect of it, the virtual aspect of hugs and smiles… it doesn’t feel the same.”

Udovyk works for BP, and is transferring with the oil and gas company to Germany soon. She says she’ll celebrate her new degree in a video call with her department.

“Making the best out of the situation,” she said.

Other students say they plan to celebrate on calls with friends and family, or have tiny parties with those they live with. Veronica Smith, a business administration major, said she borrowed a friend’s old cap and gown so she can take photos.

“I’m gonna be wearing my cords and all that stuff, pretending like I had an actual ceremony,” she said.

Willie Moody is stationed with the Air Force at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. He’s graduating with a master’s degree in global supply chain management this weekend. He says he and his wife will eventually celebrate with a trip to Valdez.

“Although it might feel a little bit anticlimactic, you know, it will still be a moment where a lot of people will be celebrating in their own way,” he said. “And you’re going to see, I’m sure, a huge uptick in social media and people posting their, ‘Hey, I’m finally done!’”

Graduation ceremony aside, there’s another looming step ahead for many new graduates: The job search. Jorgensen said it’s tough with so many hiring freezes and layoffs.

“We’re graduating from college, this is the point in our lives we’re supposed to be, you know, establishing ourselves in the professional world and trying to find a new track for where we want to go in life,” he said.

“But yet, we’re trying to do this in a period of a pandemic, in a period where we’ve seen crazy high levels of unemployment.”