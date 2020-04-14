Alaska COVID-19 update: A ninth death, eight new cases and 13 more recoveries

A woman in her 30s from the Matanuska-Susitna Borough has died from COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Health And Social Services.

She is the ninth Alaskan whose death is linked to the disease, and the first from Mat-Su. Two of the Alaskans died out of state.

The state health department also reported that another eight Alaskans were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 285. The number who have recovered from the disease rose by 13, to 98. The total number of hospitalizations remained unchanged, at 32.

The department reported that the woman who died acquired COVID-19 locally. A health department spokesman said he did not immediately have more information.

View the state’s data here.

Of the new cases, five of the Alaskans are from the Municipality of Anchorage, one is from the Prince of Wales-Hyder area, one is from the Mat-Su Borough and one is an employee at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau. It’s the fourth correctional officer at the prison who has tested positive for the disease.

More than 8,300 tests have been administered in Alaska.

Across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 575,000 COVID-19 cases and 22,252 deaths.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.