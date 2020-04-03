Coping with Coronavirus: How Juneau karate instructors are kicking it in a time of social distancing

In a quick turnaround, Juneau Karate Academy instructors Nathan Young and Sarah Young closed the public doors to their Mendenhall Valley dojo — and launched an online training academy.

Though it’s been a learning curve, students are showing up and loving the virtual training sessions.

The cool part is, if you’re stuck at home, need some physical activity and are looking to try something new, they’ve created a whole virtual training program for new students.

Video shot and edited by KTOO video producer Bethany Lowrance.