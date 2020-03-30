Community Connection: Tom Cosgrove

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Tom Cosgrove is a storyteller who passionately believes in the ability for stories to change hearts and minds. Through his work with Mudrooms, he has helped many people take their personal stories from idea to stage. Tom knows creativity is a way through these trying times, so please share yours.

Click here for instructions on how to submit your own Community Connection piece.