Community Connection: Andy Miller

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Andy Miller wrote his first song in high school when he was invited as a guest on a local public access television show in rural Minnesota. He has since written at least a hundred more, some of which can be heard on his website www.andymillersongs.com.

Click below to hear “Introvert in Quarantine”:

Click here for instructions on how to submit your own Community Connection piece.

And here is Andy from a January, 2018 Red Carpet Concert at KTOO: