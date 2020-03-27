Community Connection: Emily Wall

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Emily Wall is a Professor of English at the University of Alaska. She holds an M.F.A. in poetry. She has three books of poetry: “Flame,” “Liveaboard,” and “Freshly Rooted.” She lives and writes in Douglas, Alaska. She can be found online at www.emily-wall.com.

