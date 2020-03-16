Watch: Alaska coronavirus news briefings for March 16

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and public health officials held a news conference Monday evening to discuss a public health mandate and the state’s latest coronavirus efforts.

Later this evening, officials with Anchorage’s municipal government, public health system and school district are holding a news conference at 7 p.m. They’ve set aside two hours and intend to cover emergency orders, the health care system’s response, hospital surge capacity, people experiencing homelessness, school closures and mental health.

The Anchorage news conference will be available via Alaska Public Media’s Facebook Live and on 360 North television.