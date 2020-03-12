University of Alaska extends spring break, moves classes online

The University of Alaska (UA) system is extending spring break, moving classes online and canceling gatherings in response to the spread of coronavirus, President Jim Johnsen announced Thursday, Mar. 12. It’s also asking students to leave on-campus dorms for the rest of the semester.

“While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, prevention is critical,” Johnsen wrote in a message to the university community. “Please know that this decision was made after much deliberation, relying on expert advice from public health agencies and the experiences of other universities nationwide. Our primary concern is and will continue to be the safety of our students and employees.”

The university has more than 21,000 students across three main campuses and several rural outposts. Students have been on their week-long spring break since Monday and were supposed to return next week.

“The university system will suspend face-to-face delivery of most courses in favor of distance delivery for the rest of the spring semester,” said Johnsen’s message.

To give faculty time to prepare online classes, Johnsen extended spring break an extra week.

“Classes will restart via distance delivery on March 23,” said a statement from UA. “University offices will remain open throughout the rest of the semester, unless the situation warrants changing that.”

UA is also asking students to leave on-campus dorms for the rest of the semester as a preventative measure.

“Students can either move completely out of the residence halls now, or gather anything they need for the rest of the semester and return later to move out of their rooms,” the statement said. “There will be a mechanism for students to request exceptions if they are unable to leave the residence halls until later in the spring.”

UA is canceling or postponing all events and gatherings of 25 people or more through the end of March.

“University leaders will revisit events guidance later this month and make a determination regarding whether to cancel events for the rest of the semester,” the statement said. “That discussion will include a decision on commencement ceremonies.”

The university joins a host of other academic institutions that have cancelled or postponed in-person classes. That includes the University of Washington, Seattle University, University of California, Berkeley and UCLA, as well as many Ivy League and East Coast schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.