Watch: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveils his budget

By December 11, 2019 State Government

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his cabinet members held a press conference Wednesday in Juneau to announce the release of the governor’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Details of the governor’s budget proposal can be viewed here: omb.alaska.gov/fiscal-year-2021-proposed-budget.

In new budget, Dunleavy retreats from cuts but still favors big PFDs

