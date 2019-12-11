Watch: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveils his budget

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his cabinet members held a press conference Wednesday in Juneau to announce the release of the governor’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Details of the governor’s budget proposal can be viewed here: omb.alaska.gov/fiscal-year-2021-proposed-budget.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.