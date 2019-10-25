Gardentalk – Season finale on cleanup and the last of the veggies

The fall equinox is a full month in the rear view mirror, and this season’s first frosts have already iced up Juneau. So is the growing season done and dusted?

No, not really, said Master Gardener Ed Buyarski in the season finale of “Gardentalk.”

Buyarski said he is still growing Brussels sprouts, parsnips, kale, turnip greens and cabbage. He plans on leaving those vegetables in the ground for another few weeks.

Beets, carrots and parsnips actually benefit from being left in the ground during the early fall.

“They are increasing in their sugar content at this point with the cool weather,” Buyarski said.



https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2019/10/garden101719.mp3 Listen to the Oct. 17 edition of “Gardentalk.”

It’s a good idea for gardeners to clean up their gardens and flower beds so that slugs are discouraged from laying eggs and establishing an end-of-season beachhead in the yard.

Much of the old, wilted and dead vegetable plants can be thrown into the compost bin.

Use either seaweed or spruce and hemlock boughs to cover perennials and protect them from this winter’s freezing temperatures.

Seaweed can also be mixed into the soil to provide extra winter nutrients.

Buyarski reminds gardeners that this year’s annual Garlic Lover’s Potluck is Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m. at the Northern Light United Church.

And for those gardeners planning way ahead into the new year, the Southeast Alaska Garden Conference, which will feature presentations and workshops, will be held at Juneau’s Centennial Hall on March 20-22, 2020.

It’s never too early to get ready for the next growing season. Visit the “Gardentalk” homepage to listen to past episodes.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.