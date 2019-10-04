Press secretary Shuckerow is the latest to exit Alaska governor’s team

Matt Shuckerow is leaving his position as Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s press secretary, the governor announced on Twitter on Thursday.
I wish Press Secretary Matt Shuckerow all the best as he moves on to new endeavors later this month. He has proven to be an invaluable member of my team, respected for his strong work ethic and commitment to serving Alaskans. I thank him for his service to the State #akleg #akgov
— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) October 4, 2019
Shuckerow is the fourth prominent departure from the governor’s office in just over two months.
He follows Tuckerman Babcock, former chief of staff, Donna Arduin, former Office of Management and Budget director and Jeremy Price, deputy chief of staff.
Dunleavy replaced Babcock with Ben Stevens. Former state OMB management director Amanda Holland is the acting OMB director. Price has not been replaced.
Jeff Turner, the governor’s deputy communications director, will serve as the new contact for media.
With Arduin out, Dunleavy administration wants commissioners more involved in budget process
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
A final trip on the Mount Roberts Tramway for 2019The last day to ride the Mount Roberts Tramway for 2019 was Wednesday, Oct. 2.
-
Gardentalk – Listener question lightning roundMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski tackles listener questions about garlic, beehouses, and peony winterization.
-
Court blocks Dunleavy union rule change. For now.An Alaska Superior Court judge has temporarily blocked Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration from implementing a new rule affecting the state’s public sector union.
-
International Lingít Spelling Bee brings together Alaska Native language learners in JuneauThe spelling bee took place during the Sharing Our Knowledge Conference held in Juneau last month.