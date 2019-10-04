Press secretary Shuckerow is the latest to exit Alaska governor’s team

Matt Shuckerow is leaving his position as Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s press secretary, the governor announced on Twitter on Thursday.

I wish Press Secretary Matt Shuckerow all the best as he moves on to new endeavors later this month. He has proven to be an invaluable member of my team, respected for his strong work ethic and commitment to serving Alaskans. I thank him for his service to the State #akleg #akgov — Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) October 4, 2019

Shuckerow is the fourth prominent departure from the governor’s office in just over two months.

He follows Tuckerman Babcock, former chief of staff, Donna Arduin, former Office of Management and Budget director and Jeremy Price, deputy chief of staff.

Dunleavy replaced Babcock with Ben Stevens. Former state OMB management director Amanda Holland is the acting OMB director. Price has not been replaced.

Jeff Turner, the governor’s deputy communications director, will serve as the new contact for media.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.