Dunleavy picks top deputy, former oil industry lobbyist to chair state oil watchdog

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a former oil lobbyist who currently works as his deputy chief of staff to chair the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the public agency that acts as a watchdog over the state’s oil industry.

Dunleavy announced Tuesday afternoon that he’d named Jeremy Price to the commission seat reserved for a member of the public; two other seats are set aside for a geologist and petroleum engineer.

Price has been an aide to U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young, both Alaska Republicans. He’s worked as an employee and lobbyist for the American Petroleum Institute, an industry advocacy group. And before taking his job in Dunleavy’s administration, he ran the Alaska branch of Americans for Prosperity, the free market conservative group funded, in part, by the billionaire Koch brothers.

Price replaces Hollis French, a former Democratic senator whom Dunleavy fired from the commission.

