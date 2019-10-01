Dunleavy picks top deputy, former oil industry lobbyist to chair state oil watchdog

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named a former oil lobbyist who currently works as his deputy chief of staff to chair the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the public agency that acts as a watchdog over the state’s oil industry.
Dunleavy announced Tuesday afternoon that he’d named Jeremy Price to the commission seat reserved for a member of the public; two other seats are set aside for a geologist and petroleum engineer.
Price has been an aide to U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young, both Alaska Republicans. He’s worked as an employee and lobbyist for the American Petroleum Institute, an industry advocacy group. And before taking his job in Dunleavy’s administration, he ran the Alaska branch of Americans for Prosperity, the free market conservative group funded, in part, by the billionaire Koch brothers.
Price replaces Hollis French, a former Democratic senator whom Dunleavy fired from the commission.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska receives $20M federal grant to support reading skillsThe $20.7 million federal grant will be distributed to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development over five years.
-
Bristol Bay is outgrowing its wastewater infrastructure. Could a fish tax help fix it?The commercial fishing industry puts a lot of strain on Bristol Bay's outdated sewer system. A proposed fisheries business tax is aimed at fixing that problem.
-
It’s Election Day in JuneauThis year's election for Juneau Assembly members brings some unintuitive aspects of the city's election codes into play.
-
New JACC newspaper ad sets off debate over campaign messaging days before Juneau electionWhile the sponsors say the New JACC Partnership's full-page ad in the Juneau Empire wasn’t intended to be political, those upset by it feel the ad implied their support for a contentious ballot proposition.