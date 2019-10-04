Elections workers are counting outstanding Juneau election ballots Friday

On Friday, Juneau election officials are expected to announce updated, unofficial results of Tuesday’s local election.
Election workers are spending the day holed up in a conference room at Juneau City Hall, going through some 2,000 absentee and questioned ballots. The workers are verifying the validity of the ballots.
City clerk and local election official Beth McEwen said that process should wrap Friday afternoon or evening. Then, election workers will run the valid ballots through AccuVote machines to tally votes.
Unofficial results from election night were close in two races.
First, the ballot measure to authorize the city to borrow up to $7 million for Centennial Hall improvements was a narrow “no” by 16 votes as of Tuesday night.
Also, in the second place school board race, Emil Mackey led Martin Stepetin Sr. by 194 votes.
Candidates and groups of 10 eligible voters can formally contest the unofficial results before the certification process Tuesday. After certification, a defeated candidate or group of 10 eligible voters has two days to request a recount.
Elections workers should be able to fill in the last two columns of these unofficial election results by the end of the day Friday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
