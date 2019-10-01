2019 Juneau Municipal Election: Juneau School Board

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Juneau School Board. The candidates are Bonnie Jensen, Emil Robert Mackey III, Deedie Sorensen and Martin Stepetin Sr. Both seats are for three-year terms.
You can learn more about the candidates in KTOO’s 2019 Juneau Municipal Election Guide.
This story will be updated as election results become available.
Juneau School Board candidate profiles
