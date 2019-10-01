2019 Juneau Municipal Election: Ballot propositions

Three ballot measures are on the local ballot this year.

Proposition 1 asks whether to approve a 2% increase to the hotel bed tax for 15 years. The city intends to use the money generated to fund improvements to Centennial Hall.

Voters will also determine whether the city should issue up to $7 million in bonds to further fund upgrades to Centennial Hall under Proposition 2.

Proposition 3 proposes a $4.5 million city grant to contribute to the construction of a new Juneau Arts and Culture Center.

You can learn more about the ballot and find a copy of the ballot in KTOO’s 2019 Juneau Municipal Election Guide.

This story will be updated as election results become available.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.