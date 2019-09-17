Watch live: Juneau municipal candidates forum

The League of Women Voters of Juneau Municipal Candidates Forum is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at KTOO. All four candidates for Juneau Assembly and all four candidates for Juneau School Board plan to participate.
You can attend in person, listen live on KTOO at 104.3 FM or watch live here.
This is event is co-hosted by KTOO and the Juneau Empire.
Juneau’s municipal election is Oct. 1.
