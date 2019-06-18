Village of Igiugig one step closer to replacing diesel electricity with hydrokinetic system

In the southwestern village of Igiugig, a renewable energy project recently got one step closer to helping the village move off expensive diesel-generated electricity.
The experimental device is placed in a river and uses the current to create electricity.
In late May, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the project a key approval that will allow them to install and test the technology for up to 10 years. After that, they could apply for a commercial licence.
AlexAnna Salmon is the president of Igiugig Village Council.
“It’s a hope for our village to achieve the sustainability we’re looking for,” she said. “It’s environmentally friendly. And we’ve just come a long ways in developing it.”
The council has been collaborating on the project with the Ocean Renewable Power Company of Maine since 2009.
The federal approval will allow them to conduct their first year-round test of the system in Igiugig. Among other things, they will be closely monitoring how the technology interacts with local fish as well as river ice.
“One year from now, we’ll know whether the community would like to own this device,” said Salmon. “If it really is going to prove itself to be an effective option for providing power.”
She said that, in the best case scenario, the village could be completely off diesel electricity by 2021.
If the project pans out, she added, it can provide a useful blueprint for many villages in rural Alaska looking to move toward renewable energy.
Recent headlines
-
Alaskans push for acceptance of walrus ivory, but there’s an elephant in the roomFederal law prohibits sales of African elephant ivory, but a handful of states have now banned the sale of ivory more broadly. That has repercussions for Alaska Native walrus ivory carvers.
-
Prosecutors: Indiana man offered millions for Anchorage teen’s murderAn Indiana man is now charged with murder in the death of Anchorage resident Cynthia Hoffman in early June. Prosecutors say he allegedly tricked a group of teenagers into murdering Hoffman by promising them millions of dollars in exchange for images of the killing.
-
Mat-Su Borough to leave Alaska Municipal LeagueOne Mat-Su Borough Assembly member says the municipal league’s opposition to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed state budget cuts is not in line with his constituents’ wishes.
-
ConocoPhillips picks up another oil prospect west of Prudhoe BayConocoPhillips has announced it intends to buy 21,000 acres from Caelus Natural Resources, which includes the Nuna oil discovery.