Red Carpet Concert: Justin Smith, ‘Rolling Tune’

For the past three years, Gustavus sound engineer Justin Smith has visited Juneau to help record KTOO’s Red Carpet Concert series. This year, he stepped in front of the camera to play his original song “Rolling Tune” during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival. The instrumental guitarist was a member of the Cook County Blues Band and owns the music production company Rusty Recordings.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Homer bluegrass band Burnt Down House, at KTOO.org.
