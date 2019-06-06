Gardentalk – Summer’s second planting season now underway

Now that we’ve finished with the first spring harvest of garden vegetables, we can get started on a second summer crop.

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said it’s way too late to plant tomatoes, peppers and eggplant.

But it’s certainly not too late for a second crop of peas, carrots, beets, swiss chard, lettuce and kale. Gardeners can start planting again as soon as their first crop is harvested.

“We have nice, warm soil,” Buyarski said. “The seeds that we are planting will germinate quickly.”

He recommends looking at the seed packets to determine how long each vegetable will take from planting to harvest.

As mentioned in an earlier segment on spring planting, Buyarski still advises to wait before planting your second crop of spinach and radishes. Otherwise, they will bolt during the upcoming longer daylight hours.



https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2019/05/06garden060619.mp3 Listen to the June 6 segment about summer planting:

Do you have a garden question for Ed? Fill out the form below, and he'll answer your question in an upcoming segment.

