Gardentalk – Summer’s second planting season now underway

Now that we’ve finished with the first spring harvest of garden vegetables, we can get started on a second summer crop.
Master Gardener Ed Buyarski said it’s way too late to plant tomatoes, peppers and eggplant.
But it’s certainly not too late for a second crop of peas, carrots, beets, swiss chard, lettuce and kale. Gardeners can start planting again as soon as their first crop is harvested.
“We have nice, warm soil,” Buyarski said. “The seeds that we are planting will germinate quickly.”
He recommends looking at the seed packets to determine how long each vegetable will take from planting to harvest.
As mentioned in an earlier segment on spring planting, Buyarski still advises to wait before planting your second crop of spinach and radishes. Otherwise, they will bolt during the upcoming longer daylight hours.
Do you have a garden question for Ed? Fill out the form below, and he’ll answer your question in an upcoming segment.
Listen to past episodes and subscribe to the podcast on the “Gardentalk” page, so you’ll never have to worry about missing Thursday’s live radio broadcasts.
Recent headlines
-
New book reveals the history and ephemera of salmon canneries in Southeast AlaskaHalf a century in the making, the book examines the historical impact of salmon canneries and how they built the economic foundation of Southeast Alaska.
-
Have Alaska’s US lawmakers read the Mueller report? We asked.No one in Alaska’s congressional delegation has read the complete Mueller report. Not yet, anyway.
-
Red Carpet Concert: Justin Smith, ‘Rolling Tune’Gustavus guitarist and sound engineer Justin Smith performs his instrumental "Rolling Tune" during the 2019 Alaska Folk Festival.
-
As some sea star populations make a comeback, scientists may have found cause of ‘wasting disease’Scientists once thought starfish die-offs were caused by a virus or another pathogen. But now some think it might be another sign of climate change.