Gardentalk – Last call for spring garden vegetable planting

This may be the last chance this spring for planting certain vegetables unless gardeners want their plants to bolt during June and July’s long daylight hours.

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says radishes and spinach should be planted now.

“If the soil is warm,” Buyarski said. “That’s the critical thing here.”

If you want to keep your soil warm after sowing, it can be covered over again with clear plastic until the seeds germinate and sprout.

https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/ktoo/2019/05/garden0509.mp3 Listen to the May 9 edition of Gardentalk about spring planting:

Buyarski also says peas, parsnips, carrots, cabbage, lettuce, mustard greens, swiss chard and potatoes can be planted now.

For those gardeners with rhododendrons that are turning yellowish-green, Buyarski says the plants may be missing magnesium, an important nutrient. Dilute a tablespoon of Epsom salts in a gallon of water and then dribble over the roots around the plant’s drip line.

Also, a reminder that annual community plant sale starts at 9 o’clock on Saturday, May 11 in the Carrs-Safeway parking lot. It’s usually pandemonium — like Cabbage Patch Kids Christmas shopping kind of crazy. So, remember to bring boxes, wagons and helpers to quickly purchase and haul away stuff.

