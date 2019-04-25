New ghost hunting TV show to premiere featuring Alaskan Hotel

There’s a commercial for a new TV show punctuated by a cut to an aerial shot of downtown Juneau’s Alaskan Hotel and Bar. The shot comes under host Jack Osbourne saying they’re “investigating the darkest, most sinister places.”

The Alaskan will be featured in the new ghost hunting show “Portals to Hell” in its premiere on Friday night on the Travel Channel.

“They’re just, like, ghost hunters,” said Joshua Adams. He’s the son of the hotel’s owner and considers himself a sort of unofficial historian who grew up in the hotel. “He brings a psychic along, you know, with his special equipment and a film crew.”

Adams said the television crew came in October to investigate. He said they talked to him a lot about a body he says he discovered in a hot tub there in 1998. Adams thinks that the man that died haunts the hotel.

He said ghost hunting interest in the hotel keeps picking up steam. He thinks it’s becoming more of a permanent association and not a fad.

This isn’t the first time the Alaskan was prominently featured in a reality TV show. In 2013 another Travel Channel show, “Hotel Impossible” tried to make it over.