Festival brings folks from far and wide

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
We’ll meet a gaggle of old time musicians who will pick us some tunes and talk all things Folk Fest. And the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council will tell us about a barbeque with live music.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy calls for action on constitutional amendments, crime billsAlaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy didn’t rule out using his authority to pressure lawmakers to pass more of his agenda. To that end, he could issue line-item vetoes and call the Legislature into special sessions.
Juneau considers allowing pot cafes inside licensed retailersDuring a meeting Monday night, Juneau Assembly members had mixed opinions about allowing local marijuana retail stores to sell products for customers to use in the shop.
Donlin promises economic development if mine goes throughDonlin Gold wants to build one of the biggest gold mines in the world in the Y-K Delta. The company promises to employ hundreds of local people to build and operate it.
Chairman of Alaska human rights commission quits amid controversyCommission chairman Brandon Nakasato announced he was quitting after Executive Director Marti Buscaglia gave notice. He said his resignation was connected to the sticker uproar and Buscaglia's actions.