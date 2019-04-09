Festival brings folks from far and wide

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

We’ll meet a gaggle of old time musicians who will pick us some tunes and talk all things Folk Fest. And the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council will tell us about a barbeque with live music.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Recent headlines

X