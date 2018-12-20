Newscast – Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

In this newscast:
- Waterfront land swap negotiations continue as Juneau reviews passenger fee ruling
- How Juneau grocers are helping families during winter break
- Trump administration takes next step towards oil lease sales in ANWR
Recent headlines
St. Paul Island fears temporarily losing air serviceSt. Paul officials are scrambling to extend air service through the holidays. As of Thursday, the isolated island in the Bering Sea will continue to have flights to Anchorage through Sunday.
What does the Dunleavy administration mean for the proposed Pebble Mine?Officially, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is not taking a position on the mine, unlike his predecessor, Gov. Bill Walker, who opposed it. But the new governor is already making moves that have encouraged the mine’s backers and worried its opponents.
Alaska’s top forester talks timber in SoutheastDave Schmid is tasked with managing over 22 million acres of federal land. Asked about the balancing act required for managing public lands, he spoke of his office's commitment to all facets of Southeast Alaska's economy, including timber.
Donlin Gold signs major wetland mitigation agreementThe company is trying to develop one of the biggest gold mines in the world in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The mine, if built, would disturb 2,800 acres of wetlands. Because Donlin can’t restore all of those wetlands, it is required to protect wetlands somewhere else.