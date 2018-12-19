Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018

In this newscast:
- With help from the Trump White House, a criminal justice reform bill is cruising through Congress, but both Alaska senators voted against it;
- Donlin Gold has signed an agreement with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority to protect some of its wetlands in Cook Inlet;
- In Fairbanks, winter temperatures often dip into the negative double digits, but for those looking to retrofit by adding more insulation to their walls, mold is a concern.
Recent headlines
Updated: Federal criminal justice bill passes Senate, without support from Murkowski and SullivanPresident Trump is congratulating the U.S. Senate for passing a criminal justice reform bill that shortens sentences for some federal inmates. It passed the Senate Tuesday night, but both Alaska senators voted against it.
Sitka High design class marries tradition and technology in student paddle carving projectIndigenous peoples in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska have carved wood paddles and other works of art using tools and methods developed over thousands of years. But that’s not to say this art form is incompatible with new technology.
Red Carpet Concert: Dara Rilatos, ‘Black Curtain’Watch Alaska songwriter Dara Rilatos perform her song "Black Curtain" during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival.
The farm bill’s untold story: What did Congress do for fish sticks?Even though it's considered a "Product of U.S.A," Jim Gilmore of the At-sea Processors Association said up to half of the pollock served in schools now is from Russia. Thanks to the new farm bill, that might change.