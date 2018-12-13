Red Carpet Concert: Mike Truax, ‘That’s Me’

Longtime Juneau musician and Alaska Folk Festival regular Mike Truax’s song “That’s Me” pays tribute to Alaska music talent, past and present. Recorded back in April at KTOO, the comical number lists artists Collette Costa, Bob Banghart, the Zahasky family, the late Don Drew and Buddy Tabor among others, all while questioning, “How come everybody’s got a CD but me?”
Recorded in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past guest artists like Goldwing and The Foghorn Stringband.
Editor’s note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly called the song “It’s Me” instead of the correct title, “That’s Me.”
