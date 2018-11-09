Feds sue to recover cost of MV Challenger cleanup

The federal government is suing to recover more than $2.5 million spent cleaning up a World War II-era tugboat that sank in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel.
The Justice Department filed suit Thursday against R.D. Robinson, a Juneau sculptor, who took possession of the MV Challenger in 2014.
A previous owner had used the converted 96-foot tugboat as a floating bed-and-breakfast in Seattle. Robinson had planned to use it as an artist’s studio.
But the aging vessel’s wooden hull had deteriorated, and the vessel sank in 2015.
The Coast Guard raised the tug and towed it away for disposal using funds from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.
Two years later Robinson was billed $2,541,197.98 but hasn’t paid a penny, according to the complaint filed in federal court.
In an interview with the Juneau Empire in 2016, Robinson disputed he was the Challenger’s lawful owner and therefore responsible.
Gov. Bill Walker signed Senate Bill 92 this year which creates a new titling program requiring owners to register their boats. The bill also streamlines impound procedures.
Derelict vessels are a growing problem in Alaska.
The MV Lumberman, another World War II-era tug, currently lies abandoned in Gastineau Channel tidelands not far from where the Challenger sank.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau residents join nationwide protests following ouster of Attorney General SessionsNearly 100 Juneau residents turned out Thursday night in support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation. Similar gatherings were planned across Alaska.
-
Watch: Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy transition team press conferenceAccording to a press release from the Dunleavy transition team, Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy's chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock plans to announce "several key transition appointments."
-
Dunleavy names Alaska Republican chairman as his chief of staffIn his first public appearance since Election Day, the governor-elect also named his former campaign manager as his senior policy adviser, and he told mining industry leaders that Alaska is open for business.
-
Mock election helps Nome students — and their parents — prepare for the real thingTuesday’s mock elections weren’t meant for students just to play or pretend. Students spent time researching the candidates on various websites and by perusing different campaign commercials.