Beth Weldon wins mayor’s race

Beth Weldon will be the next mayor of Juneau.

Four candidates faced off in this year’s mayoral election. Unofficial results from Tuesday show Weldon with 3,431 votes.

Weldon is a small business owner. She retired as a division chief after 20 years with Capital City Fire/Rescue.

She previously won a seat on the Juneau Assembly in 2016 but resigned in August to run for mayor.

Saralyn Tabachnick was the next closest with 2,745 votes.

Tabachnick is the executive director of AWARE, a local organization that provides shelter and services to victims of domestic or sexual violence.

Also in the race was Norton Gregory. Gregory is the director of housing services for the Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority.

He was elected to the Assembly in 2016. He also resigned his seat in August to run for mayor.

Political newcomer Cody Shoemaker also ran, but did not make appearances at candidate forums leading up to the local election.

Weldon replaces Juneau’s outgoing mayor, Ken Koelsch. Koelsch has served since 2016.

He won the special election to replace Mayor Greg Fisk, who died of natural causes less than two months after winning election in 2015.

Initial voter turnout was projected at about 26 percent, compared with 28 percent in last year’s municipal election.

A number of early, question and absentee ballots still need to be counted.

Election results are expected to be certified next Tuesday.

The new mayor will be sworn in at City Hall at the Oct. 15 Assembly meeting.