Yanyeidí totem pole raising

There’s a new totem pole overlooking Sandy Beach in Juneau. The Yanyeidí Gooch (Wolf) Totem Pole is meant to honor the T’aakú Kwáan and the residents of “Akáx Yaa Andagán”, Douglas Indian Village that the City of Douglas burned down in 1962 to make way for a harbor and park.

