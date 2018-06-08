Grand Entrance – Celebration 2018

A new perspective on the grand entrance – see it from above with these shots from a drone and a camera on the roof
Recent headlines
-
Constitutional fight over fish tax heads to courtAn ongoing dispute over a tax that raises millions for coastal communities is getting its day in court. The owner of a pair of factory trawlers asserts Alaska's fish landing tax violates the U.S. Constitution.
-
Weavers share traditional knowledge, stories behind textilesA weaving presentation displayed blankets, aprons and other items made by practicing artisans from Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. About 50 people attended the presentation Wednesday by weavers and weaving historians in the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building.
-
Gardentalk — Your vegetables, flowers thank you for your supportPropping up plants keeps them away from slugs and ground moisture. It also helps with air circulation which mitigates mold and mildew issues.
-
Alaska officials dispute some findings in election memoA recently released memo says Alaska fell short in training election workers for the 2016 elections and in providing adequate staffing of bilingual poll workers in areas where additional language assistance for Alaska Native voters is required.