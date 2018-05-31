Salmon are beginning to show up around Bristol Bay

Salmon are beginning to hit the nets of subsistence fishermen around Bristol Bay.
Eddie Clark was fishing at coffee point near Egegik last week when he got his first salmon.
“Put the net out and got a dog on May 23,” he said. “We usually put the net out for a little bit every tide. Then around May 25, got one red.”
Clark also said he had heard that at least one king had been caught around Egegik last week since a friend in the village got to sit down to a meal of chinook.
“He enjoyed a king steak on the 25th, but he did not catch it,” Clark said. “They did get a King in Egegik on May 25, and we’ve been fishing one tide a day since then, but nothing.”
On the west side of the bay, fishermen in Clarks Point are beginning to have some luck as well.
Robert Wassily said his season didn’t start off with a bang, but, recently, he pulled in his first king of the season.
“Mine was pretty slow, but I got one, probably, 15 (or) 20 pounder, so far,” he said. “And, a couple other nets caught a couple more.”
It’ll take at least four more kings, Wassily said , for him to feel satisfied. He, also, says other than some chinook, there’s also been talk of one red salmon, a chum, and some trout being caught near Clarks Point.
Bobbie McCarr caught two kings near Dillingham, and there are reports of at least one king caught in Koliganek.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game office in King Salmon, on the other hand, says things are pretty quiet at this point on the East side of the bay.
