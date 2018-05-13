Watch: the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival

Watch the event in 360° (click and drag or swipe to look around):

 

Watch a summary of the event:

 

Photos from the festival (click any picture for a slideshow):

The 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Teams compete in the tug of war competition at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
The Coast Guard team won the tug of war competition at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Teams compete in the tug of war competition at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
The regatta at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Fish fillet competition at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Fish fillet competition at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Musicians perform at the 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
The 2018 Juneau Maritime Festival on May 12, 2018. (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
