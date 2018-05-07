Defense witness: ‘Very rapid sequence between the two shots’

The defense’s first witness took the stand Monday in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial.
Dr. Todd Grey, a retired forensic pathologist and medical examiner from Utah, presented a model he constructed with a Styrofoam head and pair of knitting needles.
Grey believes it shows how DeSimone shot Tony Rosales from behind while the victim sat on a bench and taking off his boots.
“Basically, it’s demonstrative to show that the two wounds have very, very similar and parallel tracks,” Grey testified.
“And what is the significance of that?” Assistant Public Defender Deborah Macaulay asked.
“To me, that would be indicative of a very…”
Grey quickly knocks twice on the witness stand.
“…rapid sequence between the two shots,” Grey said.
“How do you draw that conclusion?” Macaulay asked.
“Because there’s just very little change in orientation between the muzzle of the weapon and the victim’s head,” Grey answered.
Grey testified the model would look very different with a longer period of 1- or 2-seconds between shots.
Assistant District Attorney Amy Paige questioned Grey about the inaccuracy of the knitting needle placement and the head’s size and shape.
It wasn’t meant to be a perfect replica of Rosales’ head, Grey said.
Grey also testified it is unclear how close DeSimone was when he fired two shots at Rosales.
Stippling or gun powder residue “tattooing” was found on the back of Rosales’ head. That usually shows up when a firearm is fired at very close range.
State firearm examiners did not do any live fire testing of the .41 single-action revolver to figure out how close DeSimone really was.
At least two more defense witnesses will testify Tuesday before closing arguments. Then, the case goes to the jury for deliberations.
Recent headlines
-
State corporation announces tentative deal with BP to buy gas for Alaska LNG projectThe agreement is one of many the state corporation is negotiating to get the project online by 2025.
-
Why most states are struggling to regulate AirbnbSome big cities, such as New York, saw the short-term rentals as a threat to the rental market based on long-term leases, as well as to traditional hotels. New York last year allocated extra funding to enforce a state law restricting rentals for fewer than 30 days unless the host is present and there are no more than two guests.
-
Calista denies CEO mishandled sexual harassment complaintCalista's Board of Directors alleges in a press release that ousted chairman Wayne Don is deliberately spreading misinformation about the company.
-
Defense motion seeks clarification of cruise ship murder chargeA defense motion filed Friday seeks clarification of a Utah man’s federal murder charge in a cruise ship murder case. The motion says the U.S. government’s indictment is not specific enough to allow Kenneth Manzanares, 40, who is charged in the death of his wife, to defend himself adequately.