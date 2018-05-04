Prosecution rests, DeSimone’s defense witnesses to testify Monday

Alaska State Trooper Ryan Anderson holds up Mark DeSimone's shirt for the jury on May 4, 2018. The shirt, along with DeSimone's coat, cap, belt, jeans and boots, were seized after the shooting of Tony Rosales in Excursion Inlet in May 2016. A sample taken from DeSimone's shirt matched Rosales' DNA.

The prosecution has rested its case in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial.

The prosecution’s last witnesses Friday included two troopers who gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene. A forensic scientist also testified about trying to lift latent fingerprints from firearms and magazines seized at the shooting scene.

DeSimone is standing trial for the death of Tony Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. DeSimone’s defense attorney plans to argue that the two shots fired back-to-back at Rosales were unintentional discharges.

The defense will present their witnesses starting Monday morning.

