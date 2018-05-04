Prosecution rests, DeSimone’s defense witnesses to testify Monday

The prosecution has rested its case in the Mark DeSimone homicide trial.

The prosecution’s last witnesses Friday included two troopers who gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene. A forensic scientist also testified about trying to lift latent fingerprints from firearms and magazines seized at the shooting scene.

DeSimone is standing trial for the death of Tony Rosales at an Excursion Inlet cabin in May 2016. DeSimone’s defense attorney plans to argue that the two shots fired back-to-back at Rosales were unintentional discharges.

The defense will present their witnesses starting Monday morning.