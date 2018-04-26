Trial of former Arizona lawmaker in Juneau may receive nationwide attention

The trial of a man accused in the death of a jeweler in Excursion Inlet may have a nationwide audience.

Mark Anthony De Simone, 55, is accused of shooting Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales, 34, twice in the back of the head in May 2016.

Because of De Simone’s history in Arizona, his case has received significant attention from outside Alaska.

De Simone served in the Arizona House of Representatives until he was forced to resign.

He was arrested in June 2008 for assaulting his wife while his young daughter watched.

The Associated Press is covering the trial for newspapers and broadcasters in Southwest U.S. while the Law and Crime Live Trial Network may be live streaming the entire trial.

Law and Crime was created by Dan Abrams, who is also chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News and the host of LivePD on the A&E Network.

The Washington Post published stories about the incident and pending start of trial, as well as the New York Times.

Jury selection began Wednesday.

The Juneau Superior Court trial is expected to last as long as three weeks.

De Simone faces two counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of first-degree murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Rosales worked as a jeweler for Bill Young, owner of the former Jewel Box store in downtown Juneau while De Simone worked as a day laborer.

At the time of the shooting, Young hosted a group of people — including Rosales and De Simone — during a hunting trip in Excursion Inlet.

During a pre-trial hearing last week, prosecutors and De Simone’s defense agreed to the type of photos of Rosales that could be shown to jurors without being prejudicial to De Simone’s defense.

The attorneys also agreed to the boundaries of testimony about medications photographed by investigators inside a cabin room, and the size and shape of stippling or blood patterns at the shooting scene.

De Simone’s defense also made the rare and unusual request to “dry fire” the alleged murder weapon at trial.

Alaska court rules specify that all firearms presented as evidence must be unloaded and disabled, but a judge could make an exception.

De Simone’s defense wants to use silicone dummy rounds to demonstrate the action of the .41 Magnum double-action revolver.