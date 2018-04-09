Music: Hope Griffin live on ‘A Juneau Afternoon’

Acoustic folk and Americana musician Hope Griffin and cellist Jamie Leigh Bennett played live on ‘A Juneau Afternoon’ today.
Griffin has roots in Alaska and now lives in Asheville, North Carolina.
Listen to the interview:
Listen to “Hanging in the Balance”:
Listen to “Curious”:
Hope and Bennett play 9:45 Tuesday night as part of the 44th annual Alaska Folk Festival in Centennial Hall.
Admission to the festival is free, but if you can’t make it to the hall you can watch it here.
Recent headlines
-
Slow-paced session could end with a sprintIt’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.
-
This vacant lot could help relieve downtown parking woes of Juneau’s state workersMore state workers are being transferred to downtown Juneau. That's led to a parking crunch around the State Office Building.
-
State Senate makes small cut to ferry system budgetThe state Senate’s spending plan cuts funding from the Alaska Marine Highway System - but not a lot.
-
Fees for Juneau’s electric vehicle chargers delayedA controversial initiative to require electric vehicle owners to buy a permit to use city-owned charging stations has been shelved for further study. The Juneau Commission on Sustainability - which criticized the idea - has been tasked to gather public input and report back to the Assembly.