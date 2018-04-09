2018 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

Patrick Troll of the Amish Robots performs Friday at The KXLL Showcase happening at the Hangar Ballroom at 8:00. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Sergei Morosan plays Friday night at the Alaskan with the North Country Cajun Club. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
(Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)
Caleb and Reeb of the Foghorn String Band perform Thursday at the Rendezvous during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival.  Once again, your friends at KTOO tried to make it easy and list the downtown evening venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.

Cameron Brockett and Taylor Vidic of The Quaintrelles perform their song "Rolling Stone" live at the Alaskan Hotel during the 2017 Alaska Folk Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Taylor Vidic is hosting the “Hump Day Listening Room” at the Gold Town Nickelodeon Wednesday night of Folk Fest. Cameron Brockett and Taylor Vidic of The Quaintrelles perform their song “Rolling Stone” live at the Alaskan Hotel during the 2017 Alaska Folk Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

 

Wednesday

The Bowties perform Thursday night at the Red Dog Saloon at 9:30. Billy Moore and Yoseff Tucker of The Bowties perform a Red Carpet Concert at the Alaskan Hotel during the 2016 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

The Bowties perform Thursday night at the Red Dog Saloon at 9:30. Billy Moore and Yoseff Tucker perform a Red Carpet Concert at the Alaskan Hotel during the 2016 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Thursday

 

The North Country Cajun Club play the Alaskan Hotel Friday night during the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

The North Country Cajun Club play the Alaskan Hotel Friday night during the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Friday

 

Gamble and the High Costa Livin' plays the Red Dog Saloon on Saturday night of the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Gamble and the High Costa Livin’ plays the Red Dog Saloon on Saturday night of the Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Saturday

  • Alaskan Hotel and Bar – The God Particles at 10:00 p.m.
  • The Viking – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.
  • Red Dog Saloon – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 9:30 p.m.
  • Rendezvous – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
  • Rockwell – Square Dance
A picture of Jason Overby as he performs with the Overby Family Band at the Rendezvous at the 40th Folk Fest in 2014. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Jason Overby performs with the Overby Family Band at the Rendezvous at the 40th Folk Fest in 2014. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Sunday

Back in Juneau after moving to Wisconsin, guitarist Dara Rilatos performs at the Rendezvous Wednesday night and hosts Bad Babes and Bandanas at Rockwell Friday night. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Back in Juneau after moving to Wisconsin, guitarist Dara Rilatos performs at the Rendezvous Wednesday night and hosts Bad Babes and Bandanas at Rockwell Friday night. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

Alaskan Hotel & Bar

The Gold Town

Hangar Ballroom

  • Friday – The KXLL Showcase featuring: Amish Robots EP Release, Indian Agent, Avery Stewart, Christy NaMee Eriksen, QUEENS, Taylor Vidic & Cody Russell at 8:00 p.m.

The Viking

  • Friday – Hope Griffin Duo at 10:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.

 

Red Dog Saloon

The Rendezvous

Rockwell

 

0

Recent headlines

X