2018 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival. Once again, your friends at KTOO tried to make it easy and list the downtown evening venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.
Wednesday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- The Gold Town – Hump Day Special featuring Taylor Vidic, Allison Holtkamp, Aaron Elmore, Tracey Ricker, Cody Russell, Annie B Good & more at 6:30 p.m.
- Rendezvous – Dara Rilatos at 9:00 p.m.
Thursday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Alaska Bluegrass and The Bow Ties at 9:30 p.m.
- Rendezvous – Foghorn Stringband at 9:00 p.m.
- Rockwell – Overby Family Band at 8:00 p.m.
Friday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Folk Fest Cajun Friday at the Alaskan! featuring North Country Cajun Club at 10:00 p.m.
- Hangar Ballroom – The KXLL Showcase featuring: Amish Robots EP Release, Indian Agent, Avery Stewart, Christy NaMee Eriksen, QUEENS, Taylor Vidic & Cody Russell at 8:00 p.m.
- The Viking – Hope Griffin Duo at 10:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Folk Fest Friday featuring Midtown Revival, Hannah Yoter Band & The Tanana Rafters at 9:30 p.m.
- Rendezvous – Foghorn Stringband at 9:00 p.m.
- Rockwell – Bad Babes and Bandanas featuring Taylor Vidic, Irene Muller, The Forest That Never Sleeps, Green Tara, and Dara Rilatos at 8:00 p.m.
Saturday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – The God Particles at 10:00 p.m.
- The Viking – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 9:30 p.m.
- Rendezvous – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
- Rockwell – Square Dance
Sunday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – The Norris Bowers Band
- Red Dog Saloon – Eli West & Ben Winship at 9:30 p.m.
- Rendezvous – Overby Family Band at 8:00 p.m.
Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Wednesday – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday – Folk Fest Cajun Friday at the Alaskan! featuring North Country Cajun Club at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – The God Particles at 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – The Norris Bowers Band
The Gold Town
- Wedensday – Hump Day Listening Room featuring Taylor Vidic, Allison Holtkamp, Aaron Elmore, Tracey Ricker, Cody Russell, Annie B Good & more! at 6:30
Hangar Ballroom
- Friday – The KXLL Showcase featuring: Amish Robots EP Release, Indian Agent, Avery Stewart, Christy NaMee Eriksen, QUEENS, Taylor Vidic & Cody Russell at 8:00 p.m.
The Viking
- Friday – Hope Griffin Duo at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.
Red Dog Saloon
- Thursday – Alaska Bluegrass and The Bow Ties at 9:30 p.m.
- Friday – Folk Fest Friday featuring Midtown Revival, Hannah Yoter Band & The Tanana Rafters at 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday – Eli West & Ben Winship at 9:30 p.m.
The Rendezvous
- Wednesday – Dara Rilatos at 9:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Foghorn Stringband at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday – Big Chimney Barn Dance at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – Overby Family Band at 8:00 p.m.
Rockwell
- Thursday – Overby Family Band at 8:00 p.m.
- Friday – Bad Babes and Bandanas featuring Taylor Vidic, Irene Muller, The Forest That Never Sleeps, Green Tara, and Dara Rilatos at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Square Dance
Recent headlines
-
Music: Hope Griffin live on ‘A Juneau Afternoon’Griffin and Bennett dropped into KTOO to play us some tunes. This is the musicians' first time to the Alaska Folk Festival.
-
Slow-paced session could end with a sprintIt’s not clear which bills lawmakers will pass in the remaining days, other than those related to the budget.
-
This vacant lot could help relieve downtown parking woes of Juneau’s state workersMore state workers are being transferred to downtown Juneau. That's led to a parking crunch around the State Office Building.
-
State Senate makes small cut to ferry system budgetThe state Senate’s spending plan cuts funding from the Alaska Marine Highway System - but not a lot.