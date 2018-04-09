2018 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

Patrick Troll of the Amish Robots performs Friday at The KXLL Showcase happening at the Hangar Ballroom at 8:00. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Sergei Morosan plays Friday night at the Alaskan with the North Country Cajun Club. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Caleb and Reeb of the Foghorn String Band perform Thursday at the Rendezvous during the 2018 Alaska Folk Festival. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival. Once again, your friends at KTOO tried to make it easy and list the downtown evening venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.

Wednesday

Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.

sign up at 9:00 p.m. The Gold Town – Hump Day Special featuring Taylor Vidic, Allison Holtkamp, Aaron Elmore, Tracey Ricker, Cody Russell, Annie B Good & more at 6:30 p.m.

featuring & more at 6:30 p.m. Rendezvous – Dara Rilatos at 9:00 p.m.

Thursday

Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Open Mic sign up at 9:00 p.m.

sign up at 9:00 p.m. Red Dog Saloon – Alaska Bluegrass and The Bow Ties at 9:30 p.m.

at 9:30 p.m. Rendezvous – Foghorn Stringband at 9:00 p.m.

at 9:00 p.m. Rockwell – Overby Family Band at 8:00 p.m.

Friday

Saturday

Alaskan Hotel and Bar – The God Particles at 10:00 p.m.

at 10:00 p.m. The Viking – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.

at 10:00 p.m. Red Dog Saloon – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 9:30 p.m.

at 9:30 p.m. Rendezvous – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.

at 10:00 p.m. Rockwell – Square Dance

Sunday

Alaskan Hotel & Bar

The Gold Town

Hangar Ballroom

Friday – The KXLL Showcase featuring: Amish Robots EP Release, Indian Agent, Avery Stewart, Christy NaMee Eriksen, QUEENS, Taylor Vidic & Cody Russell at 8:00 p.m.

The Viking

Friday – Hope Griffin Duo at 10:00 p.m.

at 10:00 p.m. Saturday – Alex K and The Unmentionables at 10:00 p.m.

Red Dog Saloon

The Rendezvous

Rockwell