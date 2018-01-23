Juneau appears to be safe from tsunami

Update – 3:24 a.m.:

The tsunami warning has been downgraded to an advisory. Being in or around the water is still dangerous – aftershocks and changing water levels still possible.

The #tsunami warning is canceled for the coastal areas of British Columbia and #Alaska from WA/BC border to Hinchinbrook Entrance, AK, per JTWC. A tsunami was generated but does not pose a threat to these areas. #akwx — NWS Juneau (@NWSJuneau) January 23, 2018

Original post – 2:45 a.m.

Juneau itself appears to be safe — for now at least.

Tom Ainsworth in the Juneau office of the National Weather Service says, “For the Juneau area, it’s highly unlikely that there will be significant waves felt this far in the inner channels.”

Capital City Fire Rescue reported on their Facebook page that there is “no local evacuation ordered in Juneau.”

The National Weather Service in Juneau also tweeted that they predict “low chances of any significant wave activity in the Gastineau Channel.”

