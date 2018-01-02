Watch: Juneau New Year’s Polar Bear Dip 2018

By January 2, 2018Community, Juneau

At 1 p.m. New Year’s Day, a group of brave souls continued the Juneau tradition of plunging into the icy cold water at Auke Recreation Picnic Area. The plunge didn’t last long — most swimmers returned to shore and warmed up as quickly as possible.

Swimmers plunge into the water at the 2018 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Auke Rec (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Swimmers wait before the 2018 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Auke Rec (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Swimmers return to shore in the 2018 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Auke Rec (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
The sign for the 2018 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Auke Rec (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
Swimmers warm up after the 2018 New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge at Auke Rec (Photo by David Purdy/KTOO)
0

Recent headlines

X