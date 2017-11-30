Newscast – Thursday, November 30, 2017

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Senate votes to begin debate on tax bill, including language to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil development,
- The number of jobs in the Prudhoe Bay region has dropped to the lowest levels since 2007, and
- The Sealaska Heritage Institute, University of Alaska Southeast and several Southeast school districts are partnering to encourage Northwest Coast art in schools.
Recent headlines
Senate debates GOP tax bill: What to watch forThere is still a scramble to lock down enough votes for GOP leaders to pass their overhaul of the nation's tax code. The bill is a work in progress on the Senate floor today.
Army Corps requires less wetlands mitigation in AlaskaOver the last three years, wetlands mitigation hasn’t been happening as often as it used to, and conservation groups are concerned. Whether the change is intentional or incidental is disputed.
Educational partnership mixes math with Native designA program mixing Alaska Native art with high school math is part of Sealaska Heritage Institute’s latest efforts to promote culture and foster the next generation of Native artists.
Rare lichen identified on rain forest fringe in Southeast AlaskaScientists have learned that a kind of lichen found in Southeast Alaska is a distinct sub-species that has evolved from the lichen of the same name found elsewhere in the world.