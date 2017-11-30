Newscast – Thursday, November 30, 2017

By November 30, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The U.S. Senate votes to begin debate on tax bill, including language to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil development,
  • The number of jobs in the Prudhoe Bay region has dropped to the lowest levels since 2007, and
  • The Sealaska Heritage Institute, University of Alaska Southeast and several Southeast school districts are partnering to encourage Northwest Coast art in schools.
0

Recent headlines

X