Newscast – Thursday, November 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Senate Energy Committee approves legislation to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling,
- Alaska officials want the U.S. State Department to raise concerns about the impacts of mining in British Colombia waters,
- The National Weather Service issues a winter storm warning for Juneau and northern Admiralty Island, and
- Icebreaker Healy is open for tours.
