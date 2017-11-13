Newscast – Monday, November 13, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The House continues special session even though the Senate has adjourned,
  • Alaska state flags will be at half-staff in honor of former Alaska state Representative, Joshua Wright,
  • The Alcohol and Marijuana Control Board is meeting to clarify if breweries and distilleries are allowed to host extracurricular activities, and
  • The National Weather Service issues a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.
