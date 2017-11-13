Newscast – Monday, November 13, 2017

In this newscast:
- The House continues special session even though the Senate has adjourned,
- Alaska state flags will be at half-staff in honor of former Alaska state Representative, Joshua Wright,
- The Alcohol and Marijuana Control Board is meeting to clarify if breweries and distilleries are allowed to host extracurricular activities, and
- The National Weather Service issues a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.
Recent headlines
Legislature’s chambers part ways as special session fizzles outThe impasse is a result of the two chambers having different views on the two bills on the special session agenda.
Northwest U.S. has new regional HUD bossJeffrey McMorris of Issaquah, Wash., began his new job as the new Northwest regional director for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, this week.
Hold onto your hat, the Taku winds are backThe wind is expected to increase through the evening. The highest wind will be late tonight, before diminishing Tuesday.
Flags lowered to honor former Alaska repGov. Bill Walker ordered that the flags be lowered to half-staff to honor former Alaska Rep. Joshua Wright at sunset Monday. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday.