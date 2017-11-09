Newscast – Thursday, November 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- The University of Alaska Board of Regents meets in Anchorage to discuss university budget,
- Governor Walker signs agreement in China to move natural gas from the North Slope to Asia, and
- The National Weather Service issues a winter storm watch for Friday.
Recent headlines
-
Reaching out to youth where they areAlaska Youth Advocates have been connecting with youth on the streets of Anchorage and helping them find resources for 25 years.
-
Mental Health Trust bides its time on sale of Juneau waterfront parcelThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority offered a prime piece of Juneau's waterfront for sale last year. Prospective developers sent offers but have grown irritated that almost a year later there's been no formal response.
-
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for FridayThe National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Friday -- up to 6 inches of snow are expected to fall throughout the day and may affect traffic.
-
Murkowski reveals Arctic Refuge drilling detailsU.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski released Wednesday legislation that would open part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling. Murkowski’s part of the bill would lift the ban on drilling in the so-called 1002 area, along the coastal plain of the refore. It would split revenues 50-50 between the state and the federal government.