Newscast – Thursday, November 2, 2017

In this newscast:
- Armstrong Energy sells portion of Nanushuk oil play to company, Oil Search,
- State of Alaska defends itself against U.S. Department of Labor lawsuit, and
- American fisheries grow in value from last year.
Talking Trash: Isolated Gustavus deals with national park-sized garbage problemGustavus with less than 500 year-round residents is remote. Yet it gets about 20,000 annual visitors who stay at lodges and step off tour boats.To stay on top of this influx, it aggressively recycles.
Far ahead of holidays, boxes packed for deployed Alaska troopsWith thousands of Alaska-based troops stationed in Afghanistan, organizations are rushing to get everything from board games to beef jerky boxed sent abroad.
Can Congress squeeze $1B from ANWR?The U.S. Senate will hold a hearing today on whether to allow drilling in the refuge as part of the Republican tax plan, and now the environmental argument has shifted.
Nome hotel fire casualty identified; cause of fire under investigationThe body of a woman was found Wednesday and identified in the aftermath of the Polaris Hotel fire in Nome. The body of Bette Ann Haugen, 63, of Nome was recovered from the debris of the burnt-out Polaris building Tuesday evening.