Newscast – Thursday, October 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- Sealaska Heritage Institute is expanding the Baby Raven Reads programs to communities around Southeast, and
- The Bureau of Land Management is opening more land in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska for oil exploration.
Recent headlines
-
New apartment complex caters to Juneau’s growing older demographicIn 1980, seniors were only 6 percent of the Juneau population, now they are over a quarter. Housing is short for older residents. But a new apartment complex that opened in September has added nearly a third more independent living units to Juneau’s capacity.
-
Wreck of floatplane that vanished in 2008 believed found on Admiralty IslandState and federal authorities have reopened an investigation into a small plane that vanished in 2008 near Juneau, carrying a deputy commissioner for Alaska and his son, after wreckage was discovered Wednesday on an island south of Juneau, an official said.
-
Naknek family has fostered over two dozen childrenThe Angasan family has opened its doors to children who needed a place to stay for decades. In the early years, they often hosted six or seven kids for a night, and occasionally they hosted as many as 18.
-
Coalition works to reduce recidivism on Kenai PeninsulaAs lawmakers decide whether to tweak criminal justice reform, an organization is forming on the Kenai Peninsula that also hopes to reduce the number of Alaskans ending up back in jail.